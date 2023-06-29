Intrinsic Value Partners LLC Sells 15,675 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Intrinsic Value Partners LLC decreased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,151 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 15,675 shares during the period. Intel makes up 2.1% of Intrinsic Value Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Intel from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Intel from $25.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.65.

Insider Activity at Intel

Intel Price Performance

In other Intel news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $33.57 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $40.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.52. The company has a market capitalization of $140.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.37 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

