Intrinsic Value Partners LLC Sells 7,630 Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Intrinsic Value Partners LLC decreased its position in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,630 shares during the quarter. Intrinsic Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 58,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. DMG Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. DMG Group LLC now owns 12,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 56,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

Rocket Companies Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of Rocket Companies stock opened at $9.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 12.65 and a quick ratio of 12.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.53. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.97 and a 12-month high of $11.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $666.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.56 million. Rocket Companies had a negative return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. As a group, research analysts expect that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Argus raised shares of Rocket Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.85.

About Rocket Companies

(Free Report)

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, a virtual marketplace where consumers can shop and compare vehicles of many makes and models from a wide network of dealers; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.