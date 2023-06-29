Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Shares Down 3.6%

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.38 and last traded at $8.40. Approximately 41,442 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,040,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LUNR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Intuitive Machines in a report on Friday, May 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm began coverage on Intuitive Machines in a report on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Intuitive Machines from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Intuitive Machines Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuitive Machines

Intuitive Machines ( NASDAQ:LUNR Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $18.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Machines, Inc. will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Machines in the first quarter worth approximately $572,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines during the 1st quarter valued at $1,620,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines during the 1st quarter valued at $2,430,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines during the 1st quarter valued at $2,549,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines during the 1st quarter valued at $3,888,000. 23.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Machines Company Profile

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers µNova, a propulsive drone that hops across the lunar surface; lunar access services, such as lunar orbit delivery services; and lunar data network services.

