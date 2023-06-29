Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stock Position Raised by New Hampshire Trust

New Hampshire Trust lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,012 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the quarter. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 103.4% in the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $332.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $116.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $310.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $272.82. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.07 and a 52-week high of $334.51.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.39%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $793,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,359,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $793,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,359,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.76, for a total transaction of $2,884,590.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 327 shares in the company, valued at $98,021.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,283 shares of company stock worth $22,923,158. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.35.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

