Inventronics (CVE:IVX) Shares Up 7.3%

Inventronics Limited (CVE:IVX – Free Report)’s stock price shot up 7.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.80 and last traded at C$2.80. 2,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 3,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.61.

Inventronics Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.76. The firm has a market cap of C$13.34 million, a PE ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.14.

Inventronics (CVE:IVX – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter. Inventronics had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 63.06%. The firm had revenue of C$2.74 million for the quarter.

Inventronics Company Profile

Inventronics Limited designs, manufactures, and sells protective enclosures and related products for the telecommunications, cable, electric transmission, oil and gas, and other industries in North America. The company offers CP Pedestal series for CATV distribution equipment; IVT BOBCAT co-locate cabinet series for broadband node locations supporting remote deployment of network electronics, including power supply, batteries, and RF components; SG pedestals for utility and communication industries; and MDU enclosure series for cable and telecom companies.

