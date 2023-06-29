Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) Shares Sold by Genesee Capital Advisors LLC

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,711 shares during the quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC owned about 1.15% of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PXI. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth about $53,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. WMG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PXI opened at $38.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.82. The company has a market cap of $93.90 million, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.68. Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $33.65 and a 12-month high of $50.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%.

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, materials and utilities.

