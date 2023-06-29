Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ) Shares Sold by Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRFZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRFZ opened at $168.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.37. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a fifty-two week low of $144.81 and a fifty-two week high of $179.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $0.7506 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

