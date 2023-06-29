Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) Short Interest Up 560.0% in June

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 560.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Price Performance
Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.46. The company had a trading volume of 26,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,490. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.89. Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 52 week low of $7.34 and a 52 week high of $8.73.
Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund
Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Company Profile
Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It also invests in real estate debt securities including commercial mortgage-backed securities. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up approach to create its portfolio.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund
- Micron Technology: A Reversal Is Imminent
- Can Topgolf Callaway Brands Crawl Out of the Bunker and Rally?
- McCormick Rebound Imminent: Executive Transition Complete
- 3 Reasons Boston Beer Stock Could Finally Hop Higher
- Will Xponential Fitness Recover From a Short Seller Knockout?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.