Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) Short Interest Up 560.0% in June

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 560.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Price Performance

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.46. The company had a trading volume of 26,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,490. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.89. Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 52 week low of $7.34 and a 52 week high of $8.73.

Get Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund alerts:

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund in the third quarter valued at $88,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 27,148.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 12,760 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 6,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000.

(Free Report)

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It also invests in real estate debt securities including commercial mortgage-backed securities. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up approach to create its portfolio.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.