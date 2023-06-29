Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Mcdonald Partners LLC

Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 2,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $1.35 on Thursday, reaching $363.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,104,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,199,238. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $372.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $343.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $322.42.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.504 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

