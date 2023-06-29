Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) Holdings Raised by Herold Advisors Inc.

Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 398 shares during the quarter. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,029,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,100,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,910,000 after purchasing an additional 401,400 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 84,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,985,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 28,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 59,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 28,778 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:SPGP traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $89.71. The stock had a trading volume of 36,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,255. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 1-year low of $73.71 and a 1-year high of $93.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11.
Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
