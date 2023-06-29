Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) Holdings Raised by Herold Advisors Inc.

Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 398 shares during the quarter. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,029,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,100,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,910,000 after purchasing an additional 401,400 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 84,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,985,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 28,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 59,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 28,778 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPGP traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $89.71. The stock had a trading volume of 36,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,255. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 1-year low of $73.71 and a 1-year high of $93.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.