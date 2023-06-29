Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 41.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,472 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF comprises 2.2% of MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $6,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000.

SPLV stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.00. 305,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,628,188. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $55.99 and a 1-year high of $67.24. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.75.

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

