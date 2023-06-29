Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCM) Short Interest Update

Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCM – Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 2,000.0% from the May 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF by 45.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $470,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF Price Performance

Shares of PSCM opened at $66.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.39 and a 200-day moving average of $65.93. The company has a market cap of $19.96 million, a PE ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.29. Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF has a one year low of $55.56 and a one year high of $73.61.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Materials ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.1164 per share. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Materials Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Materials Index (Index). The Index is designed to measure the overall performance of common stocks of United States basic materials companies. These companies are principally engaged in the business of producing raw materials, including paper or wood products, chemicals, construction materials, and mining and metals.

