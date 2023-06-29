Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) Shares Purchased by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report) by 529.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 373,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314,115 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF were worth $17,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GTO. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,591,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 542.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 590,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,428,000 after acquiring an additional 498,420 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 908,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,218,000 after acquiring an additional 372,017 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,279,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,263,000.

Get Invesco Total Return Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GTO opened at $46.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.69 and its 200-day moving average is $47.12. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $44.24 and a 1-year high of $49.56.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.