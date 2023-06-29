Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Purchases 168 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,882 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 122,242.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $878,644,000 after acquiring an additional 13,427,079 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $635,274,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $121,527,000. Clean Energy Transition LLP boosted its position in General Electric by 1,592.4% during the fourth quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 1,307,467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $109,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 7,640.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,183,582 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at General Electric

In other General Electric news, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $731,348.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,953 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,481.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $17,310,795.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,238.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $731,348.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,481.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 239,419 shares of company stock worth $24,144,151. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GE traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $107.09. 460,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,898,771. General Electric has a 52 week low of $46.55 and a 52 week high of $108.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.34.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.46 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.19.

General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.