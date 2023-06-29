Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Purchases New Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 443 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 964.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 143.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Guggenheim raised Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. JMP Securities upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $203.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.61.

Veeva Systems Price Performance

NYSE:VEEV traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $195.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,907. The business’s fifty day moving average is $182.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.00. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.02 and a 1 year high of $232.26. The stock has a market cap of $31.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.24, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.92.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $526.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.47 million. Analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.22, for a total transaction of $30,275.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,205,765.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.22, for a total value of $30,275.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,205,765.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.95, for a total transaction of $620,969.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,312.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,333 shares of company stock worth $3,059,046 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Featured Articles

