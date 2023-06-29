Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Raises Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,896 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. IQVIA comprises about 2.2% of Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $3,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,859 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IQV shares. StockNews.com raised shares of IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $265.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of IQVIA from $269.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.50.

In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 5,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.89, for a total value of $1,174,999.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,328.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

IQV stock traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $220.44. The stock had a trading volume of 82,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,334. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $40.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.39. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.75 and a 52-week high of $249.11.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.08). IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

