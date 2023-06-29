Investors Buy High Volume of Walgreens Boots Alliance Call Options (NASDAQ:WBA)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 35,249 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 33% compared to the average volume of 26,560 call options.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA traded down $0.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.37. 15,390,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,621,546. The stock has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.72. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a fifty-two week low of $28.14 and a fifty-two week high of $42.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $35.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.32 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Walgreens Boots Alliance

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -50.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 36,922 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 18,879 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 31.1% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,791 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 4,931 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 27.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 63,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 467,533 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $20,932,000 after acquiring an additional 58,184 shares during the period. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WBA shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.