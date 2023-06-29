Ion Energy (CVE:ION) Trading Down 4.8%

Ion Energy Ltd. (CVE:ION – Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 57,811 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 70,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Ion Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.16 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.64.

About Ion Energy

Ion Energy Ltd. explores for and develops lithium deposits in Asia. Its flagship property is the Baavhai-Uul lithium brine project that covers an area approximately 81,758 hectares located in Mongolia. The company also holds interest in the Urgakh Naran lithium brine project that covers an area of over 29,770 hectares located in Dornogovi Province, Mongolia.

