IperionX Limited (NASDAQ:IPX) Short Interest Up 771.0% in June

IperionX Limited (NASDAQ:IPX – Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 153,300 shares, an increase of 771.0% from the May 31st total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 250,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IperionX

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IperionX stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in IperionX Limited (NASDAQ:IPX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 225,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 1.31% of IperionX at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IperionX Price Performance

Shares of IPX traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.97. The stock had a trading volume of 16,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,817. IperionX has a 52 week low of $4.30 and a 52 week high of $18.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.02 and a 200 day moving average of $6.13.

About IperionX

IperionX’s mission is to be the leading developer of low carbon, sustainable, critical material supply chains focused on advanced industries including space, aerospace, electric vehicles and 3D printing. IperionX’s breakthrough titanium technologies have demonstrated the potential to produce titanium products that are sustainable, 100% recyclable, have low carbon intensity and to do so at product qualities that meet or exceed current industry standards.

