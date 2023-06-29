iPower (NYSE:IPW) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NYSE IPW opened at $1.01 on Monday. iPower has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.75 million, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.67.

iPower (NYSE:IPW – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. iPower had a negative return on equity of 26.64% and a negative net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $20.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.40 million. Research analysts anticipate that iPower will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in iPower by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 430,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 76,583 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in iPower during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iPower during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. 2.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of hydroponics equipment and accessories for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. It offers advanced indoor and greenhouse grow-light systems, ventilation systems, activated carbon filters, nutrients, growing media, hydroponic water-resistant grow tents, trimming machines, pumps, and accessories for hydroponic gardening; general gardening products, including environmental sensors and controls; and home products, which comprise commercial fans, floor and wall fans, storage and shelving units, and chairs.

