Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $28.40

Ipsen S.A. (OTCMKTS:IPSEY – Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.40 and traded as high as $28.75. Ipsen shares last traded at $28.75, with a volume of 400 shares.

Ipsen Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.39.

Ipsen Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were given a $0.2337 dividend. This is an increase from Ipsen’s previous dividend of $0.23. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd.

Ipsen Company Profile

Ipsen SA operates as a biopharmaceutical company worldwide. The company provides drugs in the areas of oncology, neuroscience, and rare diseases. It offers Somatuline for neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; Dysport for motor muscular disorders and medical aesthetics; Decapeptyl for the treatment of advanced metastatic prostate cancer; Cabometyx for renal cell and second-line hepatocellular carcinoma; Onivyde for second-line metastatic pancreatic cancer; and Tazverik to treat third-line follicular lymphoma.

