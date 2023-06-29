iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) Shares Gap Down to $5.24

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.24, but opened at $5.07. iQIYI shares last traded at $4.99, with a volume of 1,893,250 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on IQ. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Bank of America raised shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $4.70 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of iQIYI from $8.00 to $6.40 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.70 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of iQIYI from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.34.

iQIYI Trading Down 3.6 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Institutional Trading of iQIYI

iQIYI ( NASDAQ:IQ ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.15 billion. iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. On average, equities analysts predict that iQIYI, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CoreView Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 10.5% in the first quarter. CoreView Capital Management Ltd now owns 79,139,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,529,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 24.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,397,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767,828 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,149,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,926,000 after purchasing an additional 219,515 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of iQIYI by 65.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,816,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,026,000 after buying an additional 4,685,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SCEP Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iQIYI in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.18% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI Company Profile

(Free Report)

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

