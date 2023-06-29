IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

IRIDEX Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:IRIX opened at $2.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.19. IRIDEX has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $3.49.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $13.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 million. IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 12.65% and a negative return on equity of 41.04%. Equities analysts predict that IRIDEX will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About IRIDEX

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRIX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of IRIDEX by 4.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 240,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 9,361 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of IRIDEX by 9.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter. Clayton Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of IRIDEX during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of IRIDEX during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC raised its position in IRIDEX by 13.5% in the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 378,818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 45,026 shares during the period. 23.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of retinal disorders; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

Further Reading

