iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Stake Lessened by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 449,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,190 shares during the period. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned approximately 0.63% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $51,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,025.9% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000.

TLH stock opened at $111.48 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.20. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.68 and a 12-month high of $125.69.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

