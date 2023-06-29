iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) is ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 145.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,214,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 720,334 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF makes up approximately 15.4% of ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 1.53% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $63,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 230.9% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1,369.9% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000.
iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Price Performance
Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF stock opened at $51.91 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.11 and a 200 day moving average of $51.69. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $38.54 and a 12 month high of $54.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.95.
iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Company Profile
The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.
