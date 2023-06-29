iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Shares Acquired by ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 145.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,214,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 720,334 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF makes up approximately 15.4% of ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.53% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $63,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IEUR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $267,320,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1,465.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 942,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,789,000 after buying an additional 882,691 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 100.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,324,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,921,000 after buying an additional 663,275 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 140.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,108,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,839,000 after buying an additional 648,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 115.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,168,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,405,000 after buying an additional 627,381 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEUR opened at $51.91 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $38.54 and a 12-month high of $54.81.

About iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

