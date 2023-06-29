iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 7.1% of Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11,366.7% during the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $99.50. 2,542,841 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,150,168. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.34. The firm has a market cap of $68.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

