iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Shares Sold by ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,704 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF comprises about 2.4% of ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $10,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock opened at $96.06 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $76.95 and a 52 week high of $99.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.2197 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

