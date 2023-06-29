iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Stock Position Increased by Windsor Group LTD

Windsor Group LTD raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 377,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,494 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF makes up approximately 6.5% of Windsor Group LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $33,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IUSG. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSG traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $96.34. The stock had a trading volume of 128,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,839. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $76.95 and a 12-month high of $99.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.2197 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

