iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Sold by Windsor Group LTD

Windsor Group LTD trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,811 shares during the quarter. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $3,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 267.4% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of IUSB traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.26. 698,446 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,487,681. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $43.12 and a twelve month high of $48.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.78.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.136 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

