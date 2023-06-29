iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stock Position Lifted by Connecticut Wealth Management LLC

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 282.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,422 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $359,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG stock opened at $98.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.79. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.20 and a fifty-two week high of $104.39.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

