iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Shares Sold by Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC

Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 53.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,816 shares during the quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. FAS Wealth Partners lifted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 636.1% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 2,729.1% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ FALN opened at $25.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.94. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.41 and a 12 month high of $26.19.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.1119 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

