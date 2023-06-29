iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) is CENTRAL TRUST Co’s 10th Largest Position

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,653,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 47,228 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust comprises 1.8% of CENTRAL TRUST Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $61,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 413,629.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,998,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,003,051,000 after acquiring an additional 28,991,285 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $264,003,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,397,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $272,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,094 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 222.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,997,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,486,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,593,000 after buying an additional 1,290,420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IAU traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,120,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,933,021. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.42. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $30.69 and a one year high of $39.04.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

