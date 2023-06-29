iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Short Interest Update

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 240,200 shares, a drop of 72.1% from the May 31st total of 861,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 201,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of COMT stock opened at $25.77 on Thursday. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $24.98 and a 1-year high of $43.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.91 and its 200 day moving average is $26.49. The company has a market cap of $814.33 million, a P/E ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 0.53.

Get iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the first quarter worth about $976,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 75.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 7,154 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 50,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 360.5% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 138,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after acquiring an additional 191,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Company Profile

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.