iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Short Interest Update

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 240,200 shares, a drop of 72.1% from the May 31st total of 861,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 201,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Price Performance
Shares of COMT stock opened at $25.77 on Thursday. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $24.98 and a 1-year high of $43.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.91 and its 200 day moving average is $26.49. The company has a market cap of $814.33 million, a P/E ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 0.53.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the first quarter worth about $976,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 75.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 7,154 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 50,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 360.5% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 138,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after acquiring an additional 191,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Company Profile
The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.
