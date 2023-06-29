iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,700 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 4.4% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,297,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 11,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Financial Services Advisory Inc increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc now owns 6,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 10,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

EEM stock opened at $39.46 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.40. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $33.49 and a one year high of $42.53.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

