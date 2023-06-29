iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Holdings Decreased by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWF traded up $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $271.44. The stock had a trading volume of 227,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,196. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $256.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.35. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $202.05 and a 1 year high of $275.91. The company has a market capitalization of $69.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

