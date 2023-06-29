iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Position Raised by Domani Wealth LLC

Domani Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,213 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Domani Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Domani Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. International City Management Association Retirement Corp acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,478,000. Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $344,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 135,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,112,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $71.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $60.73 and a 1 year high of $75.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.82.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

