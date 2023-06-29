iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Holdings Boosted by Beacon Financial Advisory LLC

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 433 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 167.4% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,836.8% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. 47.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $111.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.79 and a 200-day moving average of $114.78. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $105.59 and a 1 year high of $128.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.8164 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $3.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

