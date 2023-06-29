iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Ballast Inc.

Ballast Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 84.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,266 shares during the quarter. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 16,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 37,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 56,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVW traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $69.30. The company had a trading volume of 152,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,764,375. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $55.30 and a 1-year high of $71.81. The company has a market cap of $32.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.48 and a 200-day moving average of $63.08.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.