iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Ballast Inc.

Ballast Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 84.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,266 shares during the quarter. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 16,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 37,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 56,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA IVW traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $69.30. The company had a trading volume of 152,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,764,375. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $55.30 and a 1-year high of $71.81. The company has a market cap of $32.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.48 and a 200-day moving average of $63.08.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
