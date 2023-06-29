iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Windsor Group LTD

Windsor Group LTD lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 621 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 111,454.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 552,700,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,333,006,000 after acquiring an additional 552,205,503 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,641,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966,835 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,121,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025,396 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,990,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,941,000 after purchasing an additional 297,081 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,729,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,992 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $69.50. The company had a trading volume of 375,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,766,126. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $55.30 and a twelve month high of $71.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.48 and its 200-day moving average is $63.08.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

