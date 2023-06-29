iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Sold by ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Foundation Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Foundation Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $362,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 40,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after purchasing an additional 9,478 shares during the period. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $244,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $105.25 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.17. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $89.62 and a 1-year high of $116.78.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

