iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $8,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Performance

IYH stock opened at $275.65 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1 year low of $250.10 and a 1 year high of $294.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $276.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $277.07.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

