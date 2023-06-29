iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) is Park Avenue Securities LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 70.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,099,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,527,823 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises 2.5% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned about 0.55% of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF worth $142,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 291,000,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,611,529,000 after buying an additional 87,792,578 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 47,732,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,490,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575,010 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 18,383,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,016 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,108,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 13,756,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,542,000 after buying an additional 740,383 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS GOVT opened at $23.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.13.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

