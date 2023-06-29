iShares US Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) Stake Lifted by Genesee Capital Advisors LLC

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. iShares US Consumer Staples ETF accounts for about 6.4% of Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.51% of iShares US Consumer Staples ETF worth $8,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares US Consumer Staples ETF by 28.5% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC raised its holdings in iShares US Consumer Staples ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 13,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in iShares US Consumer Staples ETF by 178.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Capitol Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in iShares US Consumer Staples ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Capitol Family Office Inc. now owns 14,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period.

iShares US Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IYK opened at $198.47 on Thursday. iShares US Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $178.51 and a one year high of $210.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $201.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.74.

iShares US Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

