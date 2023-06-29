IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) Short Interest Down 81.4% in June

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,100 shares, a decline of 81.4% from the May 31st total of 370,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

IZEA Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of IZEA traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.51. 20,774 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,917. IZEA Worldwide has a 12-month low of $1.96 and a 12-month high of $4.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.65.

Get IZEA Worldwide alerts:

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. IZEA Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 6.83% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $8.74 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that IZEA Worldwide will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IZEA Worldwide

About IZEA Worldwide

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IZEA. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IZEA Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in IZEA Worldwide by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IZEA Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $108,000. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC boosted its stake in shares of IZEA Worldwide by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 358,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, George Kaiser Family Foundation boosted its stake in shares of IZEA Worldwide by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 486,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 117,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

(Free Report)

IZEA Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers with content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company uses its platform to manage influencer marketing campaigns on behalf of the company's marketers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IZEA Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IZEA Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.