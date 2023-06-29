IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA) Short Interest Down 81.4% in June

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,100 shares, a decline of 81.4% from the May 31st total of 370,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.
IZEA Worldwide Price Performance
Shares of IZEA traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.51. 20,774 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,917. IZEA Worldwide has a 12-month low of $1.96 and a 12-month high of $4.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.65.
IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. IZEA Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 6.83% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $8.74 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that IZEA Worldwide will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.
About IZEA Worldwide
IZEA Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers with content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company uses its platform to manage influencer marketing campaigns on behalf of the company's marketers.
