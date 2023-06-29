Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) is Astor Investment Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Astor Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 614,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,774 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF comprises 9.8% of Astor Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Astor Investment Management LLC owned 1.23% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $30,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $162,652,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,621,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,880,000 after acquiring an additional 46,795 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,890,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,461,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,972,000 after acquiring an additional 127,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,169,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,593,000 after acquiring an additional 137,604 shares in the last quarter.

JAAA stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.83. 37,248 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,757. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.58. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1 year low of $48.51 and a 1 year high of $50.15.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

