Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Announces $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 25th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th.

Jefferies Financial Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 33.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Jefferies Financial Group has a payout ratio of 31.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Jefferies Financial Group to earn $3.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.9%.

Shares of JEF stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.30. 165,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,379,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.99. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.41. Jefferies Financial Group has a 1 year low of $26.75 and a 1 year high of $40.80.

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 10.51%. The company’s revenue was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,482,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $607,163,000 after buying an additional 233,844 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,152,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207,065 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,753,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,997,000 after purchasing an additional 52,336 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 201.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,328,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,350,000 after buying an additional 2,223,630 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,687,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,140,000 after buying an additional 580,236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

JEF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Jefferies Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. TheStreet lowered Jefferies Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.25.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

