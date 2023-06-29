Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Jefferies Financial Group Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of JEF stock opened at $33.07 on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group has a 1 year low of $26.75 and a 1 year high of $40.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.41.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Jefferies Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Jefferies Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jefferies Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Institutional Trading of Jefferies Financial Group

About Jefferies Financial Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JEF. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,482,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $607,163,000 after purchasing an additional 233,844 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 44.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,152,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207,065 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,753,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,997,000 after purchasing an additional 52,336 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,337,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,708,000 after purchasing an additional 146,306 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,113,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,012,000 after buying an additional 325,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

(Free Report)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.