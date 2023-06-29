JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) Sets New 1-Year High at $14.00

JFE Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JFEEF – Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.00 and last traded at $14.00, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.00.

JFE Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.03.

JFE Company Profile

JFE Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in steel, engineering, and trading businesses in Japan and internationally. Its Steel segment produces and sells various steel products, processed steel products, and raw materials, as well as operates in the transportation, facility maintenance, and construction businesses.

