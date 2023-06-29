John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.35 Per Share

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB – Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This is a positive change from John Wiley & Sons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

John Wiley & Sons Stock Performance

Shares of John Wiley & Sons stock opened at $33.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.34 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.08 and its 200 day moving average is $39.72. John Wiley & Sons has a 1 year low of $29.61 and a 1 year high of $52.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $526.13 million for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 20.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Wiley & Sons

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of John Wiley & Sons from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 14,570,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,755,000 after purchasing an additional 145,703 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,679,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter valued at about $856,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter valued at about $384,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter valued at about $355,000.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

